Rubric Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,895 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Whole Earth Brands worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,174. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

