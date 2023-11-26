Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 184,123 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184,123 shares during the quarter. LendingClub accounts for 2.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 4.88% of LendingClub worth $51,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 491.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LendingClub by 189.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

In related news, Director John C. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LendingClub stock remained flat at $5.61 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 371,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $615.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

