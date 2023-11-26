Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 1,995,890 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,995,890 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 3.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.62% of Cameco worth $84,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cameco by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.3 %

CCJ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,679. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.