Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 2,298,988 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,208,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298,988 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for 2.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.88% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $58,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 26.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 197,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

