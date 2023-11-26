Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 311,743 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,743 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.73% of Sutro Biopharma worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of STRO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,388. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $72,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

