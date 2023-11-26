Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 45,556 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,556 shares during the quarter. Koppers accounts for about 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 5.11% of Koppers worth $36,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 22.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,658. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $902.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,361.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $817,232. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

