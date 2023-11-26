S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories makes up about 5.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Silicon Laboratories worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 132,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 93,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

