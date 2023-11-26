S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 16,095 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up about 3.8% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 1.71% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 53,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $260.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

