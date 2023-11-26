S Squared Technology LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Credo Technology Group makes up approximately 3.6% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.28% of Credo Technology Group worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $105,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,815 shares of company stock worth $4,778,193. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CRDO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,362. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

