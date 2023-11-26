S Squared Technology LLC Buys New Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 179.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 649,655 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

OPRX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,892. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

