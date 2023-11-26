S Squared Technology LLC Grows Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies makes up about 2.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NSSC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 224,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,520. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.21. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

