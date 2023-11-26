Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Trimmed by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 522,907 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 9.2% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $424,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $842,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $212,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 683,165 shares of company stock valued at $144,224,640. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,719. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.