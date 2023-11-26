Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 172,526 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Arch Capital Group worth $44,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

