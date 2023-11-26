Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,762 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $478.18 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

