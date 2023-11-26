Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.83% of Canadian Solar worth $46,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $20.88 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

