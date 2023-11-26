Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 293,146 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,146 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.68% of Catalent worth $53,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,429,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,048,000 after acquiring an additional 165,814 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Catalent by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

