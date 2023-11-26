Schroder Investment Management Group Has $38.19 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,783 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $38,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.