Schroder Investment Management Group Has $38.19 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,783 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $38,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

