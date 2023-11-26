Schroder Investment Management Group Has $41.72 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NYSE OMC opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

