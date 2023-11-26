Schroder Investment Management Group Has $50.94 Million Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,346 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $50,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHC stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $263.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SHC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

