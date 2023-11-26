Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,881 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.70% of Genpact worth $48,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:G opened at $33.61 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

