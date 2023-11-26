Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $48,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $362.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $368.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.33.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.