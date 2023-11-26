Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 130,379 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 130,379 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allegion were worth $40,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $7,328,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Allegion by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth $258,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.66. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

