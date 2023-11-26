Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 138,396 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $55.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

