Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 23,573 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.08% of IAC worth $54,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IAC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,549,000 after acquiring an additional 347,020 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 4,939.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAC by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

