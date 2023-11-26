Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 769,351 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 769,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,355,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.61% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,938,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,931,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,867,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $66.38 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.