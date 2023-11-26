Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,722 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $47,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 105,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 633,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

