Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,279 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.78% of Eagle Materials worth $51,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $179.32 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.25 and a 12 month high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.