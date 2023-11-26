Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 44,736 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,736 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $47,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,487 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Progressive stock opened at $163.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $164.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

