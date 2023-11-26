Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 51,607 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,607 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $54,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.82 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

