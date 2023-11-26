Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 639 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $50,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,093.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,054.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,201.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

