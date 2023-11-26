Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 73,945 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,945 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.67% of Atkore worth $39,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 25.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 7.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

