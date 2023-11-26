Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Fastenal worth $48,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after purchasing an additional 446,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.