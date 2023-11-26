Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Visionary Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,742 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $38,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. 1,300,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,712. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

