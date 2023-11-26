Select Asset Management & Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $164.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,643. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

