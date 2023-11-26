Select Asset Management & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.5% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,994. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.