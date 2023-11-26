Select Asset Management & Trust Buys 13,426 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.2% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. The stock had a trading volume of 817,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,625. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

