Select Asset Management & Trust Buys 2,875 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Select Asset Management & Trust raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 2,586,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

