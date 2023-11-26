Select Asset Management & Trust Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.68. 447,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,212. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $300.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

