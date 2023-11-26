Select Asset Management & Trust Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 842,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,319,000 after buying an additional 287,583 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. 640,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

