Select Asset Management & Trust Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.5% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. 3,496,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $443.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average is $145.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

