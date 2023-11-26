Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEBB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.71) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEBB

The Pebble Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The Pebble Group Company Profile

Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market cap of £95.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.27. The Pebble Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.50).

(Get Free Report)

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.