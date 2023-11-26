Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEBB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.71) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
