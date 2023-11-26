Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories makes up approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 132,567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 120,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,140,000.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 93,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,811. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.64.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

