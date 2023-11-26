Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.47% of Silk Road Medical worth $56,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after buying an additional 19,022,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after buying an additional 2,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

