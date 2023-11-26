Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) vs. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Head-To-Head Contrast

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) and Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -1,120.04 Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF 0 27 1 0 2.35 Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is more favorable than Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF.

Risk and Volatility

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF pays out -4,939.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF N/A N/A N/A Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF beats Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

