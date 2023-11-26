Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

