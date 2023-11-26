Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Corning were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GLW opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

