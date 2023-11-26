Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 303 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 114,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 156,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $43.20 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.