Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,799,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,146 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.