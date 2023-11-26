Smith Moore & CO. Buys 144 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,188,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

