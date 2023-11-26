Smith Moore & CO. Buys New Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,728,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 200.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 208,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000.

BIZD opened at $15.95 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

